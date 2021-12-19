Bawumia turns heat on NDC, Asiedu Nketia, Gbevlo Lartey at NPP conference

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a dig at the opposition National Democratic Congress over their decision to contest the outcome of the 2020 elections at the Supreme Court.



Bawumia said that the NDC who had no evidence misled their supporters into believing that the polls were rigged in favor of the New Patriotic Party.



Speaking at the annual conference of the NPP in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021, Dr Bawumia said unlike the NDC who had no substance in its petition, the NPP in its 2008 election petition had more than enough evidence to back the claims they made.



Dramatizing Asiedu Nketia for performance during hearings, Bawumia described the petition as ‘fundamentally incompetent’.



“Interestingly the NDC decide to challenge our victory at the Supreme Court. However, rather than mounting a serious effort, they instead went to the Supreme Court to tell us that the EC gave them tea without biscuit.



“When we went to the Supreme Court after the elections. We presented over 10,000 pink sheets to support our case. We told the court that we were relying on the data contained in the pink sheet because you and I were not there.



“When Asiedu Nketia went to the Supreme Court, he was asked where is your evidence. Where are your pink sheets? Asiedu Nketia said and I paraphrase him “my Lord the pink sheets are not there”. Then why are you here and he said ‘my Lord we are not here to challenge the result,” he said.



He added that “ladies and gentlemen, their election petition was fundamentally incompetent.”



Bawumia further commended the rank and file of the party for their support in the 2020 elections and emphasized the importance of unity as the party bids to retain power in 2024.



The annual conference is the highest decision-making body of the party where key decisions are made on how the party will be manned.



The party is considering 38 proposals from various factions with the most controversial being the time for the election of the presidential aspirant for the party.



There is a motion for it to be expanded two years ahead of the general elections instead of the year.



If accepted, the elective congress will be held in 2022 instead of 2023.



