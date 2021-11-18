You are here: HomeNews2021 11 18Article 1404436

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia tops Twitter trends after 2022 budget review

Dr Bawumia is number one on twitter

Ghanaians call out Dr Bawumia after the introduction of Mobile Money tax

Government places 1.75% tax on e-transactions including MoMo, bank transfers

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has topped Twitter trends after the Minister of Finance presented the 2022 budget before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

While some Social Media users on Twitter are questioning the introduction of E-levy, others have called out Dr Bawumia on his comments against the taxation of Mobile Money after the minister announced a 1.75 per cent tax on Mobile Money.

Dr Bwumia in August 2020, is quoted to have said he doesn’t believe Mobile Money should be taxed, “I don’t think Mobile Money should be taxed because most of the people who use the service are poor people so if you put more taxes on it they will suffer,” he stated.

This statement was made in an exclusive interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM.

It is, therefore, surprising government announced a 1.75 percent tax on Mobile Money in the 2022 budget read yesterday.

Some Ghanaians have taken Twitter to share their sentiment on the matter and the budget at large



Below are some of the tweets:

“I’m wondering if Dr Bawumia was aware of this move before he delivered his digitalization lecture. Because it seems to undercut his message somewhat. I’m afraid old boy may be becoming a scapegoat for this administration.” ReadJerome shared on Twitter.

@af_ia_blue tweeted, "Bawumia paaaa. Digitalization but tax on electronic transactions. So how do these politicians think? I don’t get it. We have the men mpo ni?"

"Nana Addo & Bawumia have failed Ghanaians big time. This is not what we voted for," @efo_phil noted.



























