Bawumia tops Twitter trends after 2022 budget review

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Bawumia is number one on twitter



Ghanaians call out Dr Bawumia after the introduction of Mobile Money tax



Government places 1.75% tax on e-transactions including MoMo, bank transfers



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has topped Twitter trends after the Minister of Finance presented the 2022 budget before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



While some Social Media users on Twitter are questioning the introduction of E-levy, others have called out Dr Bawumia on his comments against the taxation of Mobile Money after the minister announced a 1.75 per cent tax on Mobile Money.



Dr Bwumia in August 2020, is quoted to have said he doesn’t believe Mobile Money should be taxed, “I don’t think Mobile Money should be taxed because most of the people who use the service are poor people so if you put more taxes on it they will suffer,” he stated.



This statement was made in an exclusive interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM.



It is, therefore, surprising government announced a 1.75 percent tax on Mobile Money in the 2022 budget read yesterday.



Some Ghanaians have taken Twitter to share their sentiment on the matter and the budget at large







Below are some of the tweets:



“I’m wondering if Dr Bawumia was aware of this move before he delivered his digitalization lecture. Because it seems to undercut his message somewhat. I’m afraid old boy may be becoming a scapegoat for this administration.” ReadJerome shared on Twitter.



@af_ia_blue tweeted, "Bawumia paaaa. Digitalization but tax on electronic transactions. So how do these politicians think? I don’t get it. We have the men mpo ni?"



"Nana Addo & Bawumia have failed Ghanaians big time. This is not what we voted for," @efo_phil noted.





Dr Bawumia in August 2020, what has changed in 2021? 1.75% on electronic transactions. Dr Bawumia ein Cashless economy paa di3 lai lai. We're going back to the era where people were keeping their money homes. pic.twitter.com/h74enP8rTZ — SILVA #YDFM???????????? (@brasilvaGH) November 18, 2021

To be fair, Bawumia mentioned Ghs5 and the likes. This e-levy however will target transactions above Ghs 100 a day and Ghs 3000 a month. Surely, the very poor will not conduct such transactions on their Momo. It's only fair that majority of Ghanaians pay taxes.#JoySMS https://t.co/fGW90ZRXOF — Citizen Kay ???????? (@izaq_kwasi) November 18, 2021

To be fair, Bawumia mentioned Ghs5 and the likes. This e-levy however will target transactions above Ghs 100 a day and Ghs 3000 a month. Surely, the very poor will not conduct such transactions on their Momo. It's only fair that majority of Ghanaians pay taxes.#JoySMS https://t.co/fGW90ZRXOF — Citizen Kay ???????? (@izaq_kwasi) November 18, 2021

Woes on anyone who has linked his/her bank account with momo. You will be charged for transferring money to momo, and be charged again with Bawumia tax of 1.75% for sending money from momo. Double bullets ???? — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) November 17, 2021

I think NPP want to destroy Bawumia. https://t.co/ljMQdjzstU — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) November 18, 2021

Bawumia wasn't even encouraging this and now this?? Lets remember that although this is his stance, the majority vote will decide. What i believe is bawumia has good intentions #Istandwithbawumia pic.twitter.com/p68GE4LgJU — Edem Benson (@benson_edem) November 18, 2021

Clearly the government is taking Ghanaians for granted. Dr. Bawumia, Vice President and Head of Ghana's Economic management team said clearly that, Mobile money transactions should not be taxed only for us to wake up to a giant tax slapped on mobile money transaction @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/8S33xuM95K — Ernest Annoh-Affoh (@ernest_affoh) November 18, 2021

As you worry over the Momo tax,please bear in mind that the prices of imported items will go up 25-30% this Christmas because of Bawumia’s reversal of the Benchmark Value discounts. — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) November 18, 2021

But bawumia is the only one that makes decisions on the economy. There is a president. If he says he doesn't agree to this policy and the other cabinet ministers disagrees with him and more importantly the president decides to go ahead. Can bawumia over rule the president?? — kwame kobina Nkrumah (@kobina_awortwe) November 18, 2021

Dr Bawumia do u a times listen to your self or u just take Ghanaians as jokers or wat. This man is not serious n confuse person, he should never dare to contest for President in this country https://t.co/L02u5xwqPd — Daron Jaywilz (@DJaywilz) November 18, 2021

So Them tax the Momo transactions aaa....that means if Daavi goes to withdraw money to buy food stuffs she go pay tax eii....in conclusion Gob3 price go increase ewurade Bawumia ???? — Malvin BLAQ???????? (@FCB_Memphis9) November 18, 2021