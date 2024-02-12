Bawumia to name running mate by May – Akomea discounts rumors persons named

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Former Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will announce his running mate by May.



He indicated that currently, the flagbearer of the party has not settled on any candidate yet contrary to some media reports suggesting certain personalities have been settled on .



“The choice of the running mate is left to the flagbearer. He will consider a lot of factors gender, origin, originality, and personality. When he’s got a name or two, he will bring it to the political party.



There is always a pool of people, but I can assure you that he hasn’t settled on anyone. I suspect that he will be coming out in April, or May, so there is still a bit of time,” he said.



Nana Akomea, speaking on the dynamics of the 2024 elections, noted that the current “NPP has majority seats in the Northern Region. We have 16; they have 15. When you look at the trajectory of the presidential votes now, we have about 14 constituencies; they have 17. When you look at where we’ve come from to be the majority in parliamentary seats and in the presidential. That was done with Bawumia as a running mate, so today he is a presidential candidate…



He continued “Didn’t John Mahama tell Ghanaians that if NPP wants to win votes in the North they have to bring Bawumia? They know, deep down, that this man is a threat. That’s why when the people were contesting, they didn’t focus on any of them but Bawumia, and now they’ve got him. You can imagine their panic and it’s going to get worse because as the man goes out to the nation with his ideas NDC is going to diminish,” he noted.