Bawumia thought arresting depreciation of cedi was as easy as stopping a trotro – Haruna Iddrisu

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, has taken a swipe at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for what he described as his inability to arrest the cedi from falling against the dollar as previously promised Ghanaians.



He told a gathering in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, that the words of the vice president should never be taken seriously.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia thinks that arresting the depreciation of the cedi was as easy as stopping a trotro between Wulugu and Walewale. He should know that it’s not that type of economics. You should be careful about what he promises you.”



The former Minority Leader went further to allege that “Ghana is suffering two twin evils: an economic crisis and an energy crisis of a dumsor. Look at how bad the economy is. In this excruciating hardship and suffering, Akufo Addo still praises himself that he is doing well. Doing well for who?’’ Mr. Haruna asked.



The Bolgatanga Central Constituency of the National Democracy Congress (NDC) organised a health walk dubbed the Movement for Victory 2024 Unity Health Walk to drum home the need for all to come on board as the party prepares for the general elections in 2024.



They matched in party colours on the principal streets of the municipality, from the MTN main office to the STC junction.



As the numbers kept increasing, the walk stretched out to the Ghana National Fire Service junction, through the Lesken-Stadium road, and back to Ramzy Park.



The MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr. Isaac Adongo; the MP for Kumbungu, Mr. Hamza Adam; the MP for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni; and the first national vice chairman, Chief Azoka, all attended the health walk, among others.



