Bawumia suffered attacks but we’re enjoying fruits of his sacrifices – NPP MP

Politics of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru Constituency, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has mounted a spirited justification for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The lawmaker and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture opined that Dr. Bawumia’s sacrifices and contributions to the party amid attacks and vilification by both the opposition and government are sufficient grounds for him to lead the governing party into the 2024 elections.



“He led our 2016 campaign and received all the attacks from our opponents and won us power with a historical margin. He is still receiving attacks for the party and government, and you think I should sidestep him? All the current attacks from the opposition parties are being directed at him just because he has decided to sacrifice himself for the party,” he wrote on Facebook.



Kennedy Osei forcefully stated that there are positions being occupied and enjoyed by government appointees under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that are the results of the sacrifices of Dr. Bawumia, whom he further described as the nemesis of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



"Many are today holding different portfolios and positions in this Government because of the work he did for the party then in opposition in 2016. He singlehandedly took the entire NDC government on, both in opposition and in government, so no wonder they are after his head and would prefer that he not be on the NPP’s ticket. He is the greatest nemesis of the biggest opposition party,” he added.



This latest endorsement by the Akim Swedru MP adds up to the overwhelming number of NPP parliamentarians who have thrown their weight behind the Vice President ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.



Though Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not officially declared his intentions to be president, Dr. Gideon Boako, a spokesperson for the Vice President, has stated that the official announcement will be made if the party opens nominations for the primaries.