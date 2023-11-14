Bawumia strikes me as a person who cannot be trusted – Ohene Agyekum

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Retired diplomat and elder of the National Democratic Congress H.E. Daniel Ohene Agyekum has stated flatly that the New Patriotic Party has fielded a candidate who lacks credibility.



“I have read about him; I have heard of him; I have listened to his speeches captured in videos and audios. And I will say this Bawumia strikes me as a person who cannot be trusted.”



In an interview with Ultimate FM’s Breakfast Show Host Julius Caesar Anadem, Ohene Agyekum tore into a series of promises of Dr Bawumia which he insisted had turned out to be a hoax.



“Bawumia claimed he was the head of a solid economic management team. What a solid team that he claimed to have established? He asked sarcastically.



“He said his government was going to construct a dam in each village in the North. I guess if he attended Buckingham University, he should have known the true meaning of a dam. Not excavated dugouts or excavated reservoirs”



“He said one district one factory. When a government provides support to an existing factory, you have not constructed a factory. All governments do it.”



“One Constituency one million dollars. What thinking went into that promise when constituencies are not polls of development? How were they going to apply the resources for development aside it being a vain promise,” he queried.



The Puppet Candidate



Daniel Ohene Agyekum vehemently dismissed Dr Bawumia’s promise to be his own man as he addressed party faithful after the primaries on Saturday November 3rd.



He questioned, “Did he have to wait until Akufo Addo is leaving before he could implement that vision in order that Ghanaians would enjoy the benefits that we deserve from a leadership that focuses on the welfare, interest and wellbeing of the populace?”



“What will be the difference between Bawumia and Akufo Addo? For all his visionary promises that he made as head of the economic management team, what has happened?”



Ohene Agyekum contended that the president Nana Akufo Addo had only supported Bawumia’s candidature because he could use him as a puppet working at his pleasure while he (President Akufo Addo) was out of government.



Extension of Incompetence



The one time minister and ambassador, charged Ghanaians to be circumspect in making a choice of the next president insisting Dr Bawumia offered nothing beyond the ‘incompetency demonstrated over the years in administering the affairs of Ghana.’



“Ghanaians should not make the mistake of placing the destiny of this nation in the hands of Bawumia. Voting for Bawumia will be voting for Akufo Addo,”



“There has been so much incompetence in managing the affairs of this country. If Bawumia should continue these policies, then Ghanaians will be doomed because I do not see any difference if Bawumia becomes a president,” he observed.



Threat on Democracy



Daniel Ohene Agyekum further took it hard at the president Nana Akufo Addo for pledging to do all in his might to ensure he hands over power to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He warned, “Akufo Addo’s statement of using all his strength and whatever he has to ensure that Bawumia becomes the next president should be worrying to my party leadership as well as all Ghanaians who have followed the way Akufo Addo and Bawumia have treated the people of this country,”



He urged the NDC to ensure they kept their eye on the game and employed every legitimate means to ensure that the president’s wish did not materialize.