Bawumia strikes NDC again; describes them as a party of 'it is impossible'

Politics of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hit at the opposition NDC again, for the second time in a week.



In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia, renowned for being a piercing thorn in the flesh of the NDC, said the NDC has always been pessimistic anytime the NPP has set out progressive and ambitious policies and projects in the country.



He described the NDC as "a party of impossible" and listed 16 reasons to buttress his labelling of the NDC as a party that believes that ambitious targets cannot be achieved.



Having listed various NPP projects and policies which the NDC expressed pessimism but the NPP achieved, he commended President Akufo-Addo as a "president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible."



THE PARTY OF “IT IS IMPOSSIBLE”



Dear Friends,



1. When we proposed the restoration of teacher trainee allowances they said it was impossible.



2. When we proposed the restoration of nursing trainee allowances they said it was impossible.



3. When we proposed the Sinohydro barter agreement they said it was impossible.



4. When we proposed a reduction in electricity prices they said it was impossible.



5. When we proposed the introduction of drones to deliver medicines and blood they said it was impossible.



6. When we proposed one district one factory they said it was impossible.



7. When we proposed one constituency one ambulance they said it was impossible.



8. When we proposed NABCO they said it was impossible.



9. When we proposed one village one dam they said it was impossible.



10. When we proposed the Zongo Development Fund they said it was impossible.



11. When we proposed the National Digital Property Address System they said it was impossible.



12. When we proposed a policy of no guarantors for student loans they said it was impossible.



13. When we proposed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as President, they said it was impossible.



14. When we proposed Agenda 111 to construct district hospitals in all districts and new regional hospitals they are saying it is impossible



15. When we proposed the reduction in taxes they said it was impossible.



16. When we proposed free Senior High School (Free SHS) and free TVET, they said it was impossible



Thankfully, we have been blessed with a party and a president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible.



God bless our homeland Ghana.



Below is a link to his Facebook post.







