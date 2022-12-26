Bawumia storms Reverend Owusu Bempah’s church to worship on Christmas Day

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Glorious Word Power Ministries International, the Odorkor-based church owned and operated by Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah on Sunday, December 25, 2022, had some unusual faces at their Christmas Day service.



The visitors as sighted by GhanaWeb in a Youtube broadcast by the church were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku.



Both men who were clad in all-white joined the congregants to observe the commemorative service of the birth of Christ and show appreciation to God for how far he has brought them.



In a short address, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia described the day as special as it is set aside to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.



Bawumia added that Christmas presents a day of gratitude and appreciation to God for giving mankind His son to die for us.



He urged the congregants to be grateful to God that regardless of the challenges, they still have life.



“I want to thank our papa, Reverend Owusu Bempah for giving me the opportunity to join you in worship. Today is Christmas and it's a day for thanking God. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.



"The birth of Jesus Christ is a very special event for humanity. Jesus was born of the virgin Mary. When Joseph brought them to Bethlehem, there was no house for them so they had to go into the manger with the animals. That is where Jesus was born.



“This very special person was born in a manger. The man who performed the miracles was born in a manger. The man who brought the word of God was born in a manger.



"We all know Jesus will come back, he will come back and save the world from the anti-Christ. All this shows that it doesn’t matter where you are in life, God has a place for you and you’ll go forward.



“Jesus Christ was born in a manger but we are now waiting for him to come back and save the world from the anti-Christ. Today is a great day to celebrate for humanity. Today is also a day to give thanks to God. We sometimes labor in our problems but we have a lot to be thankful for,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia also implored on Reverend Owusu Bempah to continue praying for the country.



“I want to thank Reverend Owusu Bempah for his prayers for this country. I want to ask you to continue praying for the government. Continue praying for the whole Ghana”.



Dr Bawumia who is a Muslim has a reputation for visiting Christian denominations on special occasions.



He has in the past worshipped with the Catholic, Pentecostal, Apostolic churches among others.



