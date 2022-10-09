Bawumia still in bravado campaign mood despite economic woes – Bawa Mogtari

General News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

An aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has slammed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for going around campaigning when he’s woefully failed as head of the Economic Management Team (EMT).



Speaking on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, Madam Mogtari said she wondered why ex-President Mahama while in power was subjected to all sorts of name-calling by second lady Samira Bawumia and her husband Dr. Bawumia.



“I remember Samira Bawumia and wonder how she feels now, the economy didn’t turn out like how she had expected. The dollar is over ten cedi and we were even proposing a cut for people’s investment. But you don’t hear contrition or remorse, nothing really it is the same bravado and certain pretense to keep a certain impression,” Madam Mogtari stated.



She continued: “I heard there is a video of complaints that Vice President Alhaji Bawumia shared with his own king’s men and all of that. Is he now looking for sympathy, he never gave John Mahama any sympathy. He thought the economy was a child’s play and can be done so easily.”



Mr. Mahama’s aide said when the nation was in economic difficulty during the era of former President Mahama he began homegrown policies among others in order to salvage it.



“We should manufacture more, eat what we grow and farm more. What are we hearing today? Even they themselves are not happy with the status quo. I am sure if they have anything to offer they will probably do it differently. I am sure the President is having many sleepless nights.”



“I learned from some of my friends that he doesn’t even sleep early, of course, most lawyers don’t sleep early. President Mahama works almost all night. You know people in that kind of space hardly sleep.”