Bawumia should resign and face Alan so we can see who is who – Former NPP MP

General News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Collins Owusu-Amankwah says the approval rating of Alan Kwadwi Kyerematen is high, and he remains the choice of delegates to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a presidential candidate.



He dismissed the most recent poll, which predicted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the yet-to-be-organized presidential primaries.



He called the survey conducted by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK fraudulent and devoid of integrity.



He claimed that the survey was sponsored by the Vice President’s Office.



He was outraged that some major media outlets failed to investigate the so-called research group to determine whether they were genuine.



He is alleging that the Vice President is a government-sponsored candidate.



“The government-sponsored candidate is Dr. Bawumia. He is still giving money to delegates on his tours and has not stepped down. His automobiles are state-sponsored. The government pays for his fuel and everything else.



"Alan resigned because he did not want to use state resources. If the constitution is silent on whether the Vice President can or cannot step down when interested in the presidency, he has an incumbent advantage, and Ghanaians are paying attention.



"Nobody can change people’s will. If he believes in himself, he should resign as well, so we can see who’s who,” he said on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.