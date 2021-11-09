Bawumia should be serious with Ghanaians – NDC UK

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Deputy Youth Organiser of the UK/Ireland branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for seemingly abandoning “his core mandate, knowing that he has been a failure at that to now focus on digitization which is supposed to be in the domain of the communication minister”.



Kofi Ampomah slams the Vice President as not understanding the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.



He captured this in a write-up on Monday, November 8.



Find the write-up below



The NPP government continues to demonstrate that they have lost the plot when it comes to executing the mandate that the good people of Ghana gave them in the 2020 election. The ordinary Ghanaian looks up to government led by Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr. Bawumia to provide them with the basic necessity of life, which is food, shelter, and health. But what do we see today, a government so incompetent that they have created economic hardship to the extent that the ordinary Ghanaian cannot be guaranteed one meal a day.



Prior to the 2020 election the NPP engaged in politics of lies promising to better the lives of Ghanaians if they are retained in government, but what do we see today, increase in fuel prices, high cost of living, unemployment, and general hardship across all sectors of the economy.



As the head of the Economic Management Team, Dr. Bawumia has decided to abandon his core mandate, knowing that he has been a failure at that to now focus on digitization which is supposed to be in the domain of the communication minister.



Dr. Bawumia clearly does not understand the plight of Ghanaian. What Ghanaians are crying for is a better economy so that they can feed their families and afford the basic necessities of life, which is their priority and not digitization. No one is discounting the importance of a digitized economy, but you do not focus on it at the expense of the economy which is the worst managed since the inception of the 4th Republic.



The NPP should be serious with Ghanaians.



Kofi Ampomah Deputy Chapter Youth Organisers UK/IRELAND NDC.



