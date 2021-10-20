Bawumia should be grateful to NPP even if he loses flagbearer bid - Arthur Kennedy

Politics of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has averred that

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was picked as an unknown Northerner to balance the ticket of the party.



He has therefore advised him to be grateful even if he’s not picked as a presidential candidate for the NPP.



Dr. Athur Kennedy posited that Dr. Bawumia was selected as against p[arty faithfuls who had sacrificed and worked for the party for years.



The medical doctor and politician were speaking on Metro television.



He described as bogus the assertion that the NPP is not a party that wants a Northerner to be their presidential candidate.



According to him, we have to be careful how we frame things as politicians because, in politics, you would be forced to eat your own words.



He insisted that Dr. Bawumia was selected as someone unknown from the north to balance the ticket.



To him, this was a huge benefit on the part of Bawumia and so, if he does not get the nod as a presidential candidate, the best he can do is to be grateful instead of saying that the NPP is not a party that wants northerners to be their presidential candidate.



He said there are a lot of people who put far more toil including, myself who have never had the opportunity near the benefit Bawumia has had, and so if you were not chosen as a candidate, then he should thank the NPP for the blessings that were bestowed on him and work to support the one who is chosen as the candidate.