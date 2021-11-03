Bawumia scores high marks for leading digitilization drive

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku has applauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for being a pioneer in getting the political class to discuss digitalization-related issues.



According to Razak Kojo Opoku, prior to the arrival of Bawumia, issues of digitilization were either relegated to the background or made to be the preserve of technicians.



He said that Dr Bawumia with his vision and drive has mainstreamed the conversation and made digitilization a key part of the governmance structure.



he criticized the ersthwile Mahama administration of lacking the verve to initiate digital policies.



NDC Economic Management Team Knew Nothing About Digital Economy Until Dr. Bawumia Came On The Scene: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



No one can dispute the fact that until Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia came on the scene our political class knows very little about transforming the architecture as well as expanding the capacity of the Ghanaian economy through the practical applications of technology.



Throughout history, it has emerged that the NDC government under former President John Mahama was managing the country’s economy using the old bricks and mortal economic models despite the technological world emerging. This was making Ghana lagging behind because the country was not up-to-date about economic issues.



It is very important to note that the economic management team of the NDC government under Mr. Mahama only limited themselves to addressing the indicators of the economy such as inflation rate, policy rate, exchange rate, foreign direct investments, remittance, consumer price index, etc. to determine the success or failure of their governments.



The same could be said about other governments since independence in terms of managing the country’s economy. But just managing the economic indicators will never be useful in helping us to achieve the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.



Dr. Bawumia through technology has changed the narrative. Digitalization is the major powerful comprehensive policy of ensuring:

1. Modernization of the Ghanaian Economy

2. Expansion of the Ghanaian Economy

3. Security and Safety of Ghanaians

4. Accurate and Up-to-date Reliable Data of the people, and all resources of the Country.

5. Equitable Distribution of the Country's resources.

6. Proper Planning, Strategy and well-informed decisions for successful implementation.

7. Investor Confidence

8. Creation of thousands of digital and tech entrepreneurs.

9. Effective and efficient management of all the indicators of the Ghanaian Economy.

10. Accountability, reducing waste of resources and minimizing corruption.



Dr. Bawumia's digitalization policy shall be the utmost driving force and backbone to all the successful implementation of government agencies, policies and programmes.



Dr. Bawumia has strategically blended digitalization with political economy and the traditional economy to help Ghana to position itself competitively in the league of advanced world-class economies such as the USA, Europe, Japan, North America, China and the Successful Arab nations.



Let's all rally behind Dr. Bawumia in his quest to positively change the face of the Ghanaian economy.