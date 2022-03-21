Bawumia's transformation into an IT expert more spectacular than Christ's ascension to Heaven - Okudzeto

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed shock over what he says is the sudden switch that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made from being an economic guru, to an IT expert.



According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Bawumia's actions appear to have pushed the communications minister to the background.



“It is time for the president to ask people to go home beginning from the finance minister because he’s been a disaster. In many other jurisdictions, the vice president would have been the first to resign, having failed and having transmogrified into an IT expert. I’ve never seen such transmogrification in my life.



“We’ll be celebrating Easter soon; even Christ’s ascension to Heaven was not this spectacular. The speed at which Bawumia became an IT expert, leaving Ursula in the waves. He’s totally eclipsed her; you don’t know who is in charge of communications anymore,” he said.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made this known when he appeared on Good Morning Ghana.



There have been concerns about the rising prices of fuel in the country, coupled with the skyrocketing costs of foodstuffs and other basic commodities in the country.The government has admitted that the country is broke, and for which reason it is attempting to introduce the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), but which is vigorously being fought against by the Minority in parliament.