Bawumia’s reputation damaged beyond repair - Communication expert

Politics of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Communication expert, Raymond Ablorh, has advised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to file Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election.



He believes the vice president has lost his reputation as a credible candidate and politician.



In his view, the damage done to the image and reputation of Dr. Bawumia is irredeemable and the party must be guided by that.



He said if they want to break the 8-year jinx as they have purposed to do, then they must forget about Dr. Bawumia being the candidate.



He said the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten must be protected by the party since he is the one who could represent the party without any damaged reputation.



“NPP, protect Alan Kyeremanten. He’s the best you have now. Bawumia’s lost image/ reputation is irredeemable."



"It’ll be insulting and very disrespectful to present Bawumia to Ghanaians unless you’re sure of breaking the 8 without conducting elections,” the communication expert told Rainbowradio.