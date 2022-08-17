Bawumia's religious trajectory is a threat to Ghana's peace - Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad

Politics of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru, has accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of making the 2024 presidential election about religion.



Nasiru asserted that the vice president and those supporting his presidential bid are making it seem to Muslims in the country that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no respect for them and is only interested in making people of their faith vice presidents and not presidents.



In an interview on XYZ TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the NDC communicator added that the behaviour of the vice president and his supporters is setting the country up for a disaster.



“The NDC consistently makes sure that once we get a leader from the north, his running mate will be from the south and vice versa, and this is to meet and bridge some gap. But to go down and start talking about religion means that there will be no meritocracy. It means you are taking about 50 to 60 percent of the people out in representation. Have you seen how the NDC picked a vice presidential candidate that has led to confusion in the country about whether the person is a Muslim or not? No, because we are not doing religion.



“Bawumia is on the verge of collapsing this country having failed woefully with the economy. He wants to now plant this country into serious chaos with religion,” he said in Twi.



“I call on all religious leaders, including pastors and Imams (and) Civil Society Organizations (to stand up). The trend Bawumia wants to take the country on is dangerous, very very dangerous. It will cost this country. Let us rise up as a people and nip it in the bud right now, otherwise it will cause serious issues in the country, not only for the NPP but for the whole country,” he added.



There has been some tension within the ranks of the NPP after some leading members of the party indicated their support for either Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia or Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



A recent comment made by the immediate past NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, who has indicated his support for Alan Kyerematen, was interpreted to mean members of the party from the northern part of the country can only be presidential running mates and not flagbearers of the party.



