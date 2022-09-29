Bawumia's new name is ‘Kasawale’, he only talks with no actions – Ato Forson

Politics of Thursday, 29 September 2022

The Ranking Member of Parliament's Select Committee on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has berated Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to address Ghanaians on the current economic challenges as head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ato Forson said that instead of talking to Ghanaians to give them hope, the vice president is going around blabbing about unnecessary things.



He added that the vice president has now earned the nickname ‘Kasawale’ because he talks too much without any action.



“The policy you implement is as important as the person implementing it. The vice president is asleep, he is snoring. He does not understand what is happening in the economy.



“Yesterday, someone in my constituency said he (Bawumia) is now called ‘Kasawale’ because the only thing he does is to talk. No action. He has lost. ‘Kasawale’, what has he done?



“He (Bawumia) is the head of the Economic Management Team and when he opens his mouth to talk in this critical time, he says the opposition party does not read,” he said in Twi.



Cassiel Ato Forson, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, said that the vice president and the other members of the Economic Management Team have lost credibility in the eyes of Ghanaians.



He, therefore, urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to disband the team as a first step to restoring Ghana’s economy.



“The members of the Economic Management Team including the finance minister have all lost credibility. So, the president must sack all of them from the vice downward. He should replace the entire economic management team,” he noted.



