Bawumia’s mother to be buried tomorrow

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the late mother of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be buried at Walawele on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



In a statement announcing the death of his mother, the Vice President said his mother died on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Without disclosing the cause of her death, the Vice President said his mother will be buried on Wednesday, September 14, 2021, in their hometown, Walewale.



"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia. Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale," the statement said.



Hajia Mariama fondly called Maame was born on September 15, 1939, and died at the age of 81. She died two days away from her 82nd birthday.



Vice President Bawumia in a birthday message to his mother in 2019, described her as caring and supportive.



According to the Vice President, he owed his success to his mother, who together with his late father, laid a firm foundation for him.



“Happy 80th birthday to my lovely mum, Hajia Mariama Bawumia (alias Maame). I always thank the Almighty God for giving me such a caring and supportive mother. She has always been there for us. The pillar. I am who I am today because of the foundation she and my late father laid for me. I cannot thank her enough. Maame still plays a pivotal role in my life. Her insights are piercing. A mother's love is truly special. Happy birthday Maame from me and all your children. We love you so much. May Allah grant you a long life and good health,” the Vice President wrote.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia is a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region and was one of the first northern female students to have gained admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in the Central Region.



