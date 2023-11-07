Bawumia’s leadership may cause further cracks in NPP – Lecturer

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Political scientist and lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Jonathan Asante has predicted that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) may see disunity if the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia does not handle affairs well.



This follows concerns that Members of Parliament (MPs) who backed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia risk losing their seats.



Speaking on Starr Today with Lily Mahammed, the political scientist stated that the real showdown of the party will play out in 2024 February when the party embarks on the parliamentary primaries.



“Kennedy Agyapong must cement his position in the party by ensuring that he is able to marshal resources for probably those who intend to be candidates for some of these constituencies. What that means is that he is investing in that presidential future as far as his political career is concerned.



“Because you will need to have a foot-hold in terms of these MPs as it were so that they will be able to prosecute your agenda going forward. You can also appreciate the fact that these MPs who openly supported Dr. Bawumia and their constituents have had reasons to oppose them and vote for Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. Of course they will definitely still align themselves to Dr. Bawumia so that Dr. Bawumia’s factor and his leadership will also try to protect their interest,” Dr. Asante stated.



He continued: “So I have christened it as the real show-down for unity or disunity in the party in February, come next year because the parliamentary position is not going to be easy. So if the leadership of Dr. Bawumia is not careful the party will crack further more.”



The lecture further stated that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong is not someone who can easily be a pushover under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia.