Bawumia’s influence cost NDC in North East Region – Regional Executive Confesses

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admitted that the influence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia played a role in its inability to win majority seats in the North East Region during the last polls.



Regional Communications Officer, Fortunate Zakvilla on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, indicated that some chiefs whipped up the support base of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) with the argument that the Vice President was a native of the area.



“Chiefs and Imams are barred from engaging in partisan politics. They can do politics by just going to exercise their franchise or to vote but for party politics, no chief is supposed to be identified as NPP, NDC, PNC or CPP. When chiefs go to gather people and tell them that they are messengers from various quarters and high-powered chiefs and they have been sent to talk to them to vote in a particular direction. We have evidence and we have videos of chiefs campaigning across the region for the NPP because of Dr. Bawumia”, he revealed.



It would be recalled that the NPP had initiated an agenda six seats prior to the 2020 elections which were not achieved with a shortfall of two.



The party currently holds the Yagaba-Kubore, Walewale, Chereponi and Yunyoo seats which were won at the last polls.



However, the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama lost to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu polled 29,123 votes as against 31,524 votes for the latter respectively.



Former North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar also lost his to NDC’s Abed Bandim a former staff of the National Communications Authority(NCA).



The former Minister polled 16, 684 votes against the winner who got 18,023 votes.



In the regional computation, NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came tops with 122,742 votes representing 51.36% ahead of NDC torch bearer John Dramani Mahama who polled 112,306 representing 46.99%.



