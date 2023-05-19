Bawumia’s handlers goofed, causing him harm – Catherine Afeku on branded veep vehicles

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, has expressed her fury at the handlers of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



She explained that the recent videos and pictures that showed some branded vehicles of the vice president show how badly they are causing him damage.



Explaining further, Catherine Afeku said that the timing of the emergence of these vehicles, especially when there is a lot of talk about hardships in the country, paints a picture of insensitivity on the part of Dr. Bawumia.



She added that she would have expected better from them.



“We are very sensitive to the situations here. As you can see, we are now even going for IMF board meetings. Times are little hard and so, if you are sensitive to the economic challenges, I feel that it is his handlers who have not done a good job. Logistics are necessary for politics, but this could have been done at night, instead of the broad daylight.



“The optics is not good. Let’s not pretend; let’s say it like it is. The situation we are in now is that pensioners are picketing at the finance ministry, and if the second gentleman, those who love him, are causing him harm, and drive through town in broad daylight, where there are angry people around, that will go against the party, and not just the candidate.



“I would say that the handlers goofed, in all humility, because the situation we are in, the people are not in the mood to see party paraphernalia now,” she stated.



Catherine Afeku made these comments while speaking during an interview with Oyerepa TV’s Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Thursday, May 18, 2023.







AE/OGB