Bawumia’s dishonesty laughable – Mahama

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former President and the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC), has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the country’s economic situation.



According to the former leader, the Vice President is only deceiving Ghanaians on the economy, adding “the dishonesty is so glaring that sometimes it is laughable.”



The Vice President on the occasion of the International Youth Day in Ghana recently said the governing NPP has eased the suffering of the average Ghanaian as promised.



“The NPP promised to reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC. After four years in office, what is clear is that even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times especially as a result of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.”



But Mr. Mahama contends the Vice President who is the head of the Economic Management Team is only making propaganda out of the country’s economic issues.



“The point is, you can do so much propaganda with the economy, but the inflation will expose you. The same economist who said we should look at the real situation on the grounds and not the statistics is now telling us to look at the statistics and not the real issues on the ground.”



“You can do all the propaganda about the economy, but the reality of people’s lives will expose you.”



Mr. Mahama spoke on NTV Ghana on Thursday, August 19, 2021, as part of his ‘Thank you tour’.