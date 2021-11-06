Bawumia’s digitization lecture full of inconsistencies – MFWA

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Programs Officer for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Kweku Krobea Asante, has disclosed that the speech of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia on transforming an economy through digitization at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, contained some inconsistencies.



According to him, upon research and investigations, the MFWA found some of the points the Vice President gave during his Digitization speech as not feasible.



When asked about some of the inconsistencies, he said, the Vice President claimed that the government had mounted about 10,000 CCTV cameras all over the country however the head of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah had earlier disclosed to parliament that the total number of CCTV cameras installed is 6,500.



He continued that President Nana Addo also disclosed at a Police event that only 6,000 CCTV cameras had been installed hence, the Vice President contradicted himself.



During an interview with Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Don Prah, he highlighted Dr Bawumia’s assertion on the motor insurance bit as also false.



“Nigeria is the first to have a Motor Insurance Database hence Ghana is not the first country in Africa to have a motor insurance database,” he explained.



The MFWA Programs Officer clarified that Ghana was not the first country in Africa to start Mobile Money Interoperability as earlier said by the President. Tanzania was the first African country to introduce Mobile Money Interoperability.



Mr. Asante highlighted the importance of Ghanaians knowing these inconsistencies. “Since we are a fact-checking institution, we are primarily interested in giving out accurate information.”



When asked if based on their research and assessment he would say the Vice President had lied, he indicated that using the word lie is inappropriate. “The Vice President did not lie but rather shared falsehood,” he clarified.