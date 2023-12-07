Bawumia’s choice of running mate might come as a surprise – NPP Vice Chairman hints

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

First National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey has stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s choice of running mate might come with a shock in terms of public expectations.



Despite several names popping up ahead of the selection the 2024 flagbearer, Buttey in an interview on Top Radio’s Final Point noted that there is the possibility of Dr Bawumia naming a candidate far from people’s expectations.



“The person he is going to bring might be someone unknown to many just like how Nana Addo brought Bawumia from nowhere… It may become a big surprise far from the many names people are mentioning," he stated.



Several names including Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Apostle Opoku Onyinah and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu have come up as likely choices for Dr Bawumia.



However, according to Mr Buttey, he can currently name 13 extra candidates who are even not in the public domain but are also in contention for the running mate position.



Meanwhile, the National Executive Council of the NPP on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, granted a request by the flagbearer to extend the time he was expected to name a running mate.



Per the party’s constitution, Dr Bawumia is supposed to name a running mate a year before the December 7, 2024 polls.







GA/SARA





