Bawumia’s candidature is an expensive experiment by Akufo-Addo and NPP family - Edudzi Tamakloe

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the head of legal affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised a scathing criticism against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature, describing it as a costly experiment conducted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Edudzi Tamakloe, in an interview with TV3, raised concerns about Vice President Bawumia's role in economic management, labelling it as an expensive trial by the Akufo-Addo family to assess the country's stability.



“I have always said and let me repeat that the whole Bawumia candidature, is a very expensive experiment by the family of Akufo-Addo. It is a test by Akufo-Addo of our national sanity whether as a people, we are safe or not,” Tamakloe emphasised.



He further highlighted the critical responsibilities associated with Bawumia's position as the chair of the Economic Management Team.



He juxtaposed Bawumia's earlier claims and promises with the current economic realities, particularly focusing on the exchange rate dynamics.



"When you become the chair of the Economic Management Team, the management of the economy is your sole responsibility. Again, Bawumia told us that whenever we are in doubt, we should go and look at the exchange rate. You recall his numerous lectures at Central University, where he said he had all the solutions to our economic problems.



“When he was a running mate, you needed GH¢ 3.8 to get $1. Bawumia has taken over as the chair of the economic management team. Today we say you need not less than GH¢12 to get $1, and this man said we are afraid of him, how?” he questioned.



