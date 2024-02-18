Bawumia's brother's firm won 2 road contracts worth GH¢83.7m in a day - Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed public contracts won by a company related to one Abraham Bawumia, a brother to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Ablakwa in a social media post dated February 16, 2024, revealed that the said contracts were awarded on a sole-source basis, contrary to public statements by Bawumia that the current government was going to abolish that practice.



The MP published company registration documents for Resources Access Limited (RAL), which had listed directors as Abraham Bawumia and Aneta Kaminska Bawumia.



He stated, citing an audit report that the company in the space of a day had earned two separate contracts that totalled over 83 million Ghana cedis.



“Diligent parliamentary oversight has led to further exceedingly interesting findings: A company known as Resources Access Limited which has familial ties with Vice President Bawumia benefited greatly from the 87% non-competitive overpriced cocoa road contracts exposed by the Auditor-General.



“PPA documents reveal that in one day — specifically on July 2, 2020, Resources Access Limited owned by Abraham Bawumia (the Veep’s brother) and Aneta Kaminska Bawumia were handed two lucrative single-sourced cocoa road contracts valued at a fantastic GH¢83.7million,” Ablakwa wrote.



He added, “The details of the two contracts are as follows: 1. Contract for upgrading of Effutu - Abrem Agona and Effutu - Sorodofo Feeder Road (21.39km - Central Region) awarded at GH¢54,262,878.84. 2. Contract for upgrading of Kyiboso Hasowodze Bungalow, Feeder Road (14.50km - Central Region) awarded at GH¢29,468,546.54.”



The Audit Report Ablakwa referred to was presented to Parliament via a transmittal letter AG.01/109/Vol.2/189 dated 12th June 2023.



In the report, which conveyed the findings of a performance audit on the construction of cocoa roads, the Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu shockingly reveals how a frightening 87% of cocoa road contracts since 2020 were awarded through a non-competitive process, and how there was no value for money with some of the contracts awarded at three-times the actual cost.



At the time of filing this report, neither the Vice President, nor the Roads Ministry or the company in question has reacted to Ablakwa's post.



On the company's website, however, it is stated: Resources Access Limited (RAL) is a road construction company established in Ghana in 2006. To date the company has undertaken the construction and rehabilitation of roads throughout the country, notably, in the Eastern, Brong Ahafo, Greater Accra and Volta Regions.



The company has risen from Ministry of Roads and Highways Financial Class A3B3 in 2006 to A1B1 in 2013 which is a testament to the company’s growth and its ability to handle large and complex projects.



The company employs highly experienced and skilled personnel and state-of-the-art know-how in nearly every field of road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance. This results in quality works and timely execution of projects, as our company continuously strives for excellence.



