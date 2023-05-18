'Bawumia's branded vehicles were not bought with IMF money' – Bawumia's camp

Politics of Thursday, 18 May 2023

The campaign team of Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has responded to the viral circulation of pictures and videos of branded Bawumia pick-up vehicles on social media.



In a press release signed by the president of the Bawumia Must-Win (BMW), the team stated that they have observed, with utmost shock, the circulation of the said pictures and videos with misleading captions on social media by alleged perpetual critics and cynics of Dr. Bawumia within and outside the NPP.



The team clarified that there were six branded pick-up vehicles, not one hundred as alleged and publicized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor.



The statement further added that the vehicles were neither bought, branded, nor paid for by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or his campaign office.



"Bawumia Must Win (BMW) has observed, with utmost shock, the viral circulation of pictures/videos of branded Bawumia pick-up vehicles with misleading captions and voiceovers on social media by perpetual critics and cynics of Dr. Bawumia within and outside the NPP aimed at causing disaffection for the noble Vice President of Ghana.



"... The number of branded pick-ups is six (6), not one hundred (100) as alleged and publicized by the NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor, and his collaborators.



"The vehicles (pick-ups) in question were neither bought, branded, nor paid for by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or his campaign office," part of the statement said.



The statement added, "The vehicles were not and could not have been bought with proceeds from a yet-to-arrive IMF Funds, as mischievously put out by the NDC and asserted by the internal saboteurs."



According to the campaign team, the vehicles belong to a group of individuals who believe in and share the vision of Dr. Bawumia. As a result, the vehicles are to be used and returned to the owners after the campaign.



"The vehicles belong to a group of individuals who believe and share in the vision of Dr. Bawumia. The vehicles are to be used and returned to the owners after the campaign."



