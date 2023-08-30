Bawumia’s biggest job will be convincing Ghanaians why his government failed – Afia Pokua

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio and television personality, Afia Pokua has observed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s biggest test is not for delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Rather, she believes that after winning on November 4, 2023, he has the job of explaining to the people of Ghana why his government, regardless of the promises, failed to deliver to the people of Ghana.



“I saw Dr. Bawumia jubilating when he won the Super Delegates Conference. He should not be celebrating winning at his party because he has a bigger job to do now. After November 4, 2023, he will have to convince the people of Ghana why his government failed.



"He has a job to explain the various scandals that have embroiled the government, the economic crisis, and why Ghana went to the IMF when they said they would never go to the IMF.



"This is the time they need to sit up and find answers for the people of Ghana. This is not the time for a party. We all know you’re the favourite and everyone knows that Bawumia has invested in himself over the years. Bawumia has marketed himself well and has become the obvious choice," she stated.