Bawumia's aide claps back at MzGee over TT’s voice note begging for leftovers

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Gideon Boako has responded to MzGee



He was accused of leaking TT's audio



He stated that he has not dealt with MzGee before



Gideon Boako, an aide to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to allegations levelled against him by media personality, MzGee, for leaking a voice note of popular actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, in which he [the actor] is begging for leftovers from her kitchen.



According to him, he has never dealt with the said media personality before i.e. both in his public or private life; let alone to be blamed for leaking a private conversation.



Boako has been accused by MzGee of leaking an audio of the actor which was sent to him in confidence and indicated that if his aim was for political gains, then, “…may God show him and his cohorts what it feels like to be put be out for ridicule!



“May he never find sleep! May peace elude his home!” MzGee prayed in a post on her social media pages.



Reacting to MzGee on social media, Dr. Boako posted a screenshot of MzGee's post and explained that, MzGee’s husband, Raymond Acquah, who works at Joy FM, sent him a voice note of the veteran actor, but he [Boako] struggled to comprehend what the actor was saying in the voice note.



“Your husband graciously explains the import of it to me in a telephone conversation to the effect that TT had alleged that he is being denied support because of the assistance from the Vice President and some other people including the greater Accra regional minister. I told your husband that cannot be correct and therefore he should not publish the audio and I will delve into the matter,” he said.



Dr Gideon Boako stated in his post that, MzGee at the time had writen a story on the said voice note sent to her by the actor and she was ready to publish on her blog but he told MzGee’s husband to tell the wife to hold on to the story.



“Days later, your husband drew my attention to a publication on the said audio and I expressed shock and worry because I thought we agreed the content was not accurate and so should not be published. He made me understand it was not from you or him but someone on Peace FM had used it during an entertainment show and got it published online by a portal.



“I requested for the link and your husband sent it to me. I told your husband I did not share it and so we should investigate. I contacted two different persons at Peace FM, including our correspondent at the Jubilee House from Peace FM, Pious. I have not yet received information as to how they got it.



“Now you hurriedly come out to say I leaked it for political gains. Where is the political gains in this to me or my outfit? You may want to check your trails right and stop the malicious propaganda,” he stressed.



