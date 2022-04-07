Bawumia’s address will touch on ‘our future and our hope’ – Annoh-Dompreh

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

The much-anticipated public address on the Ghanaian economy to be delivered by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be taking place on Thursday, April 7 at 3 PM.



The Vice President who is the Head of the Economic Management team is expected to address concerns regarding the local currency, exchange rate, inflation, and other key economic issues that affect the lives of Ghanaians.



Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said the address will centre on the future and hope for Ghanaians.



“I will certainly be present to listen to ‘our Future and our Hope’ this afternoon,” the Majority Chief Whip tweeted.



An Economic Policy Analyst at the Office of the President, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, also said Dr. Bawumia will be answering the questions about the economy which were asked by Ghanaians.



He said the Vice President will be touching on issues that affect the future of Ghana.



Speaking on the News @10 with Martin Asiedu-Dartey on Wednesday, April 6, Dr. Mahama said “He wants to address the questions of Ghanaians. He is going to speak to the concerns of Ghanaians about their lives and livelihood, prices, about development. He is going to speak to Ghanaians about the future.”





