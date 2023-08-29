Bawumia’s Victory: We shall return the favour – Electoral Area Coordinators to MPs, chairmen

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The Association of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Ashanti Region has thanked New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) and chairmen for voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the recently held Super Delegates Conference.



The association has pledged to honour their promise to them by also electing them as parliamentary candidates and chairpersons when the time is due for heeding their plea that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the preferred aspirant of the grassroots that they as electoral area coordinators represent.



In a statement expressing gratitude to the MPs and chairmen for not only having pledged to vote for Dr Bawumia but actually voting for him, they promised to reciprocate the gesture.



“Your public declarations of your support for him were not mere political gimmicks and rhetoric. You have really proven to all that you are honourable, respectable and noble men who need to be held in high esteem at all times.



As we indicated and pledged in our previous statement and mantra “you do us, we do you”, we will return the favour in the next parliamentary primaries and constituency elections. We are once again grateful to you all,” the statement of the association stated.



At the just-ended Super Delegates Conference, Dr Bawumia obtained an impressive 97 votes out of the total valid votes of 121 total. Alan Kyerematen polled 10 votes. While Kennedy Agyapong had six votes. Dr Afriyie Akoto had five. The rest of the aspirants had zero votes.



Read the full statement of the association below:



“THANK YOU FOR VOTING FOR OUR PREFERRED ASPIRANT” – ASHANTI REGION ELECTORAL AREA COORDINATORS TO MPs AND CHAIRMEN



We the Association of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Ashanti Region are expressing our heartfelt gratitude to the Members of Parliament and Constituency Chairmen of the Ashanti Region for voting massively for the Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in yesterday’s Super Delegates Conference just as we humbly appealed to them.



The outcome of the Special Delegates Conference is the exact reflection of the situation on the ground.



The choice of HE Dr. Bawumia is the choice of the grassroots and polling station executives, and for that matter, as Members of Parliament and Constituency Chairmen representing these members of the party, you did exactly the right thing by voting for the Vice President accordingly.



As the mouthpiece of the grassroots and polling station executives in the party, we feel honoured and proud by the mere fact that you granted their wish. It was indeed obvious in the reception given to the Vice President when he visited the region during the campaign tour.



(1) Hon. Obour Sika group PRO 0594597019



(2) Mr.Kofi Essiw Andah 1st vice chairman 0244107581



(3) Mr Emmanuel Asante Amoabeng Secretary 0243786958



