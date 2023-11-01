Bawumia’s US$800m offer to Ken included running mate slot – Ralph Agyapong

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Raphael Agyapong, brother of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has furthered claims of inducement against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



While Kennedy Agyapong had earlier alleged being offered an amount of $800 million to step down for the vice president, Ralph in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi has added that aside the money his brother was offered the position of running mate slot.



“It happened about a month and a week ago, I tell you that was the time they made that offer. They had been frightened. It was the establishment; I won’t mention names.



"The very establishment that supports the vice president, they made the offer in addition to vice presidency but he [Ken] said he will not do it,” he alleged.



In a response to former Suhum Member of Parliament, Frederick Opare-Ansah that he was bitter and decided to contest the flagbearership after his demand was turned down by Dr Bawumia, Ken Agyapong while refuting the allegation in an interview on Time FM on Sunday, October 29, 2023, Ken Agyapong rather alleged that he was offered an amount of $800 million to step down from the party’s race for Dr Bawumia.



According to the former MP, Ken made a demand of $500 million in annual contracts from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a condition to step down from his flagbearership bid.



Meanwhile, the vice president’s camp has flatly refuted the allegation by Ken Agyapong.



According to the team, this claim by Kennedy Agyapong does not reflect the truth.







