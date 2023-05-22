Bawumia’s UK Women Organizer defects to Alan camp

Politics of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The affable, hardworking New Patriotic Party(NPP) Patriot based in the United Kingdom who until a couple of days was the UK’s Women Organiser for Team Bawumia, Miss Christiana Sakyi, has defected to the Alan camp.



Miss. Sakyi who is a known firebrand and an effective organiser did not give immediate reasons for her defection to the Alan camp but our sources close to her office makes the point that she did so based on recent happenings in the NPP and the fact that of the candidates aspiring to lead the party, Alan is the only one with a clear cut plan to lead the country.



The former Women Organiser encouraged her teeming supporters around the globe to follow suite and campaign massively for Mr. Kyerematen to ensure a resounding victory for him.



She in the coming days will throw more light on her role in the Alan campaign.



Source. Oheneba Boakye, NPP Member, UK.