Bawumia’s Presidency in 2025 a fortified certainty – Aide Prophesies

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A staffer at the Office of the Vice President Akbar Yussif Rohullah says the Presidency of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2025 is a certainty contrary to opinions held by others.



The Vice President is one of the leading contenders for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead the 2024 elections and has been widely tipped to succeed his boss Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Analysts believe that the governing political party will be able to hold on to power should they choose the Vice President to lead the party in 2024 because of his goodwill and contributions to the political party.



Some say his role in improving on the votes of the New Patriotic Party in the Northern part of the country in the 2016 and 2020 and his exploits as the “working Vice President” should be reason enough.



“That Dr. Bawumia would lead the NPP is a certainty. That Dr. Bawumia will be President in 2025 is fortified.This is my prophecy,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.