Bawumia’s CNBC interview shows he is struggling for a message – Prof Mensah

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Political marketing expert, Prof Kobby Mensah, has said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent interview with United States (US) broadcaster, CNBC, shows that the vice president is having difficulties coming up with a message for his presidential bid.



According to him, Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has exhausted all of his ideas which he used to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and is struggling to find new ideas now.



Prof Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, made these remarks in a series of posts shared on X on February 2, 2024, adding that Bawumia is battling to even get the freedom to come up with a message.



“Having watched the CNBC interview, I am very convinced that Bawumia is struggling for a message, and leeway to couch a message. The space has become narrower and narrower because he’s exhausted the avenues and the themes for Nana Addo,” he wrote.



The academic was also baffled by Dr Bawumia's responses to the kind of leadership Ghana needs.



He wondered whether Dr Bawumia was referring to his boss President Akufo-Addo when he said ‘leaders of Ghana focus more on crisis management than lasting solution’.



"Who is Veep referring to? By “leadership” is he referring to President Nana Addo? Then the headlines should read “Nana Addo focuses more on crisis management than lasting solutions - Dr Bawumia”



Watch Dr Bawumia said:



Mahamudu Bawumia expressed concerns over the fact that Ghanaians and African leaders focus more on crisis management than addressing the fundamental issues bothering Africa.



“I’ve been looking at this issue and why we’ve taken so long…60 years after independence to really address some of the fundamental issues that I’ve been talking about. The systems, why we’ve lived with all these problems for so long and not really had that leadership to solve these problems.



“Our leadership has tended to focus on crisis management. Successive governments it’s like oil prices have gone up, you have a crisis, commodity prices; political instability; macro instability; that seems to be the focus, crisis management,” he said.



He continued, “Leadership hasn’t focused on the underlying system that drives economic activity. So when you look at this question, you need to think about the future. For the politician generally, the horizon is so short; you are in office for four years, and if you don’t put the country ahead of your own political exigencies, you will do what gets you elected.



“I will build a bridge, and I can point to a bridge; I will build a road, and I can point to a road; and so you are in that type of mode of economic development. But if you have to put in the system for digitization, that infrastructure is soft infrastructure. You’re building a national ID card, you’re building a digital address system, and you’re doing all sorts of things that may not be very visible but are much more important.



View Prof Mensah’s post plus a video of Dr Bawumia’s remarks below:





