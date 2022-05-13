Bawumia’s 20K gift to driver to promote good behaviour in Ghana – Saka Salia

Politics of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saka Salia, has argued Vice President Bawumia’s decision to gift the taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 a passenger left in his car with GH¢20,000 is an act that equals nation-building.



He explained Dr. Bawumia’s GH¢20,000 gift was not a political move "but one to encourage Ghanaians. It is not about earning money but it is about how good behaviour can attract a national award.”



Saka Salia believes Ghanaians must be made aware that football is not the only way one can receive national recognition but good nature and behaviour can also earn one national recognition.



When taxi driver, Kwesi Ackon, returned GH¢8,400 a passenger left in his car, he did not know that his honesty was about to pay off.



Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia donated GH¢20,000 to him for his honesty.



On Wednesday morning, a video showing the moment Mr. Ackon returned the money to the owner went viral on social media.



The owner of the money and her family were seen in the video weeping and thanking the taxi driver for saving their lives.



One of them is heard saying they could not sleep because of the missing money.



Touched by the video and the taxi driver’s honesty, the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, suggested on Facebook that something be done to reward the taxi driver beyond words of appreciation.



A number of people reacted to the Facebook post and reached out, willing to help.



Among them was Vice President Dr Bawumia, who donated GH¢20,000 to reward Mr. Ackon for his honesty and exemplary show of integrity.



Manasseh presented an additional GH¢2,500 from two other unnamed donors, making the total of GH¢22,500.