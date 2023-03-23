Bawumia renting crowds to do for him what he has failed to do for Ghana – Bawah Mogtari

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of renting crowds to support his presidential ambition.



According to her, this alleged crowd renting is in spite of Dr Bawumia’s failure in managing and fixing Ghana’s economy as expected.



“Not long ago, Dr Bawumia was said to be an economic whiz kid, hand-picked to fix Ghana’s economic woes. Today, having failed woefully and with corruption at an all-time high, our vice president now rents crowds to do for him what he has failed to do for the good people of Ghana,” she stated in a tweet.



But responding to her allegation, a presidential staffer, Nana Hesse Ogyiri said the vice president has shown his worth by helping to deal with Ghana’s current challenges while same cannot be said for former President Mahama during his time in office.



“The fact is that challenges will come and when it comes ‘Men’ face it and defeat it.



“We saw challenges with skyrocketing fuel prices and other and gradually, things are taken shape and thanks to @MBawumia



“Your @JDMahama couldn't even solve dumsor (power crisis),” he tweeted in response.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in the race for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership.



The vice president on March 19, 2023, was accompanied by over 80 members of parliament, party and government officials to attend the second Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



However, the vice president has been accused of "paying" members of the entourage that followed him to Kumasi.



The camp of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of his contenders for the NPP’s flagbearership have alleged that the vice president paid MPs to follow him to Kumasi.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who was part of the vice president’s entourage to Manhyia has denied the allegations.





