You are here: HomeNews2022 04 21Article 1520687

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Bawumia receives Vice President of Costa Rica

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr at the J.H Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr at the J.H

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, today, Thursday, 21 April 2022 received the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr (the first black Vice-President of Costa Rica), and the Executive Director of the UNFPA, Dr Natalia Kanem, at the Jubilee House.

The two leaders discussed, among others, ways to deepen the bonds between Africa and her sons and daughters in the diaspora, as well as the challenges posed by climate change, Covid 19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Madam Campbell Barr and Dr Kanem are also in Ghana to participate in a High Level Diaspora Forum about the People of African Descent.

Dr Bawumia will give the keynote address for the forum on Friday, 22 April 2022.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment