Bawumia purports to be more Christian than the Pope - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has lashed out at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration over their handling of the country’s economy.



He said in an August 10 Facebook post that the economy under the leadership of the president and his economist Vice President has seen it record a worse inflation rate of 31.7% as well as a fast-depreciating Cedi which is nearing GH₵10 to a dollar in exchange rates.



Kwakye Ofosu also bemoaned the downgrading of Ghana’s economy by two rating agencies, S&P and Fitch, in just one week.



He further berated President Akufo-Addo's claim earlier this week that ministers were doing an outstanding job.



Taking a dig at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who doubles as the head of the Economic Management Team, the aide described him as a comical head who hops from church to church claiming to be more Christian than the Pope.



He believes the Vice President’s moves are for political reasons.



“In just one week, two major rating agencies have downgraded us to our worst level, inflation has shot up to 31.7% and the dollar is accelerating towards the GHS 10 mark. The President says his government is doing an outstanding jobs and as for his comical head of the Economic Management Team, he hops from church to church purporting to be more Christian than the Pope for political reasons. How did we end up with such disastrous leadership?” Kwakye Ofosu wondered.



Muslims, Christians believe 'Jesus is the saviour' – Bawumia claims



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made strong calls for religious co-existence in the country last month.



His first appeal was at the National Muslim Thanksgiving event of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, on July 29.



"Religion is a force for unity. It is not a force for division. We should never allow religion to divide us.



“The NPP brings people together. We have fought elections on issues, we have elected people on merit and we will not make elections about you being a Christian or you being a Muslim," he said at the event.



Two days later, on July 31, he was a special guest of honour at the launch of the 175th-anniversary celebrations of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG), there again he made similar calls.



His statement on the status of Jesus has, however, elicited some disquiet in sections of social media.



“As children of the only and one true God, whether Christian or Muslim, we all believe in the God of Isaac, Jacob and Abraham. We all believe in the virgin birth of Mary. We all believe that Jesus Christ is the saviour and that Jesus Christ will come back again to save the world," he said in comments posted on the website of the presidency.



The point about belief in Jesus Christ as the saviour has roundly been contested by Muslims and Christians alike.



Most Muslims have rejected the claim stating that nowhere is it written that Jesus Christ is a saviour and will come back to save the world.



A number of opposition politicians have also taken swipes at him, among others Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama; Dr. Omane Boamah, a former minister and Joseph Yammin, a former deputy minister.



They have all accused him of putting his presidential ambitions in the NPP above his religious beliefs.



Status of Jesus in the Quran:



Jesus is not considered a son of God or God according to Islamic scriptures - be it the Quran or the Sunnah - the Prophetic traditions.



According to the scriptures, Isa (the Arabic name for Jesus) did not die, rather Allah raised him up to [Heaven] Himself, and he will descend before the Day of Resurrection and will follow Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).



According to islamqa.com, Jesus will prove the Jews to be wrong in their claim to have killed and crucified him. And he will prove the Christians to be wrong who exaggerated about him and said that he was God, or the son of God, or the second of three.



The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “By the One in Whose Hand is my soul, the son of Maryam will descend among you as a just judge. He will break the cross, kill the pigs and abolish the jizyah (tax paid by non-Muslims in an Islamic state), and money will become so widespread that there will be no one who will accept it.” (Agreed upon; narrated by Muslim, no. 155).



