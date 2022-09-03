Bawumia overqualified to lead NPP as flagbearer but there are others too – Gambilla

Politics of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambilla has touted the credentials of Ghana’s Vice President saying that he’s more than qualified to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer.



Gambilla believes that over the years, the Vice President has used every opportunity handed to him to prove that he is a leader who can be trusted to deliver.



He recalled how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia displayed his intelligence when he was called upon as the star witness in the election petition of 2012 and his continuous consultation for international bodies as a reason why the Vice President is more than qualified for the role.



“The man who stood in the dock in the 2012 election petition, exposed the electoral commission and the rigging machinery of the NDC, made the court to make recommendations for improving the electoral system. He is a well known economist to the World Bank and IMF. They pick him, take information from him before he became Vice President. He is overqualified [to be president]. That doesn’t mean we don’t have other people,” he said.



On whether he will support him during the campaign and primaries, Gambilla indicated that the party has not lifted the ban so he cannot choose a side adding that he will be open about who he supports when the party lifts the ban.



“When the time is due, you can ask me. When they [NPP] lift the ban you ask me again, Mark it down and I’ll tell you whether I support him or not.”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the people who have been tipped to lead the New Patriotic Party going into the election of 2024.



Although he has not openly declared that he will contest, analysts say he will be a good representative of the party and can help the party “break the 8” and make the history they are looking at making in Ghana’s political history.