Bawumia outshines Mahama when it comes to records and integrity – Deputy Speaker

The 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has asserted that any discerning Ghanaian would choose the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), ex-President John Dramani Mahama, as the next leader of Ghana.



According to him, a careful evaluation of the records of the two men would show that Dr Bawumia is way better than Mahama.



Osei Owusu, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, added the vice president is better than Mahama based on their competencies and personality.



“(Dr Bawumia’s) chances are very bright… there are people who would vote for a party and a party symbol, no two ways about it. But anybody who wants to evaluate them has their independent and respective roles in the past to evaluate them.



“I’m sure that if you place Bawumia against Mahama, Bawumia would always outshine Mahama,” he said in an interview on JoyNews on Monday, November 13, 2023.



He added that Bawumia outshines Mahama “Based on what they have done in the past; what ideas they have thrown out; how they have helped implement them and their quality of person and integrity”.



