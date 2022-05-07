Bawumia opens new Police station at Shukura

Regional News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamusu Bawumia on Friday, 6th May 2022, opened an ultra-modern police station at Shukura in the Ablekuma Central Constituency facilitated by Lord Oblitey Commey.



The District Police Headquarters will serve the people of Shukura, New Russia, Zabramaline, Mabrouk, Soko, Banana Inn, Lartebiokorshie, Town Council Line, Flamingo, Sabozongo, parts of Abossey Okai and parts of Mateheko.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Bawumia underscored the invaluable place of security as an indispensable tool for sustainable growth and development of any community, hence Government’s ongoing efforts to provide the necessary logistics and equipment to the security agencies.



On maintenance culture, he charged the police service to adopt a sustainable plan that will keep not only this police station but others as befitting and attractive as possible.