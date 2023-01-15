Bawumia occupies a special place in history for his courage and aggression as veep - Lecturer

General News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Political communications expert Dr Etse Sikanku has praised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for completely transforming the position of Vice President from a ceremonial one to one that is assertive and gets things done.



In an article titled Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Making of the Modern Vice Presidency, Dr Sikanku credited Dr Bawumia for “transforming the Vice Presidency from one of docility to activism, symbolic representation to policy implementation and from mysticism to realism.”



He asserted that “When the history of democratic politics is written in Ghana, Dr. Bawumia will occupy a special place because of the courage, unorthodoxy and agression that he brought to the position.”



He lauded the Vice President for implemented tangible policies that directly impacts the people positively, especially in the area of digitalisation.



“No one can deny the passion and attachment he has demonstrated in making sure Ghana is not left behind in human development, making sure that the gospel of digitisation is not only preached but permeates every aspect of Ghanaian life.



Results can be seen in areas such as the digitalisation of the operations of the DVLA, much needed enhancements in the school feeding programme, the use of drones for the delivery of critical health needs such as blood and medicines, the new lease of life at the ports through the paperless port system, the full operationalisation of the Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform or e-pharmacy; (the first of its kind in Africa), mobile money interoperability, a digitised passport system and of course the digital national identification system with its innumerable benefits,” he explained.



