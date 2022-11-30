Bawumia not allowed by Finance Minister to work – Kennedy Agyapong suggests

Politics of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

A recent outburst by outspoken New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of the Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has lend some credence to assertions that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s role in management of the economy has been thwarted by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Dr. Bawumia has in recent times been accused of failing to demonstrate his economic prowess as Head of the Economic Management Team following the bad performance of the cedi against the dollar among other economic challenges.



However, the onsets of events and significant instances have raised concerns over the efforts of the Vice President in finding solutions to the current economic situation.



It has strongly been asserted that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is effectively obstructing the Vice President on matters that bother on key economic decisions and actions.



Speaking to party members in Bolgatanga as part of his campaign to be elected flagbearer of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong lamented the loss of some $12 million as a result of the depreciation of the Ghanaian currency.



“From March this year to August this year, through exchange rate, I have lost $12 million. So today I don’t even count it,” he said to delegates.





The maverick MP stated that he would not have bullied by a Finance Minister if he were in the position of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“If I’m a vice president, how can a finance minister bully me?” He questioned.



This recent outburst has been described by political watchers as grapevine information that points to a worrying situation where it is believed that Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister is given priority over the Vice President in decision economic decisions making.