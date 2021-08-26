Bawumia never promised free cars for Okada riders - NPP man

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku has rebuffed assertions that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made a promise of securing free cars for commercial motorbike operators in the country.



According to Razak Opoku the offer made by Dr Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party to the Okada riders was a to facilitate the purchase of vehicles for them to undertake a much safer economic activity.



“Dr. Bawumia and NPP Government on the hand proposed that, We give the Okada riders an opportunity to buy safer vehicles through lease and pay over a period of time. At no point in time did the Vice-President, Dr. Bawumia say he was going to offer free vehicles to the Okada riders” he said in a Peacefmonline interview.



Razak Opoku noted the proposal by Dr Bawumia was turned down by the riders as they openly campaigned for John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



"Unfortunately, the commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders bought into the Okada legalization vision of John Mahama and wholly rejected the noble proposal by Dr. Bawumia and NPP.



“The Okada Riders believed in the lies of John Mahama and rejected the truthful proposal by Dr. Bawumia and NPP Government. The commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders jointly formed a group known as Okada Riders Association and claimed to have a membership of about 800,000 across the Country.



“The Okada Riders Association openly campaigned, endorsed and voted for John Mahama during the 2020 general elections. They fully rallied behind John Mahama with their campaign platform dubbed, "Get Okada Votes Campaign" for John Mahama in the 2020 general elections.”



Razak Opoku however assured the riders that the government is ready to offer them assistance to get the vehicles on certain payment conditions if they are now are now prepared to take up the offer.



He remains adamant that Okada operations, especially in the cities is not a safety venture and that the recommendation by the vice president remains the best option.



“Nothwithstanding the rejection of Dr. Bawumia's Hire Purchase Policy by the Okada Riders in 2020, if they have repented and are willing to cooperate with Government, I think the Government will put measures in place for the Okada Riders to acquire safer vehicles through lease and later pay over a period of time with a payment plan.



“The Hire Purchase Policy for safer vehicles for Okada riders proposed by Dr. Bawumia and NPP Government is still the best option,’ he concluded.