Bawumia must speak - NDC’s Amaliba

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Member of the communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Haruna Amaliba, has pleaded with the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. MahamuduBawumia to respond to the public’s cry on the country’s economic woes.



According to him, Ghanaians feel more angered by the silence and neglect of Bawumia despite the fact that his response would barely have a positive tune on the current economic crisis.



Speaking on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” show with Sefaah-Dnaquah, he indicated that Ghanaians are worthy of a message from Dr. Bawumia after his illuminating theories on the economy when in opposition.



“Bawumia must speak because his students need to hear him. We want to listen to the economic theories he espoused to us five years ago, whether or not he still stands by those theories and the propositions. He must speak because he’s also the chairman of the economic management team and holds that in trust of the people of Ghana. Ghanaians have the right to know what he has for us now,” he told Sefah-Danquah.



The NDC spokesperson further applauded NPP’s representative on the political talk show, Padmore Baffour Agyapong for deviating from the norm of political activists after he admitted the country’s economy has been poor under the NPP administration.



Meanwhile, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that Cabinet has concluded its deliberations on ways to revive the economy and President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken some decisions aimed at mitigating the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana.



To this end, he said: “Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will provide details of these measures later this week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders”.



“In addition to the scheduled appraisal of the performance of government programmes, Cabinet also extensively discussed the impact of global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people”, a statement from Mr. Nkrumah noted.