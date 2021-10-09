Bawumia must lead NPP in 2024 to clear ‘Akan’ tag – Ayisi Boateng

Politics of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, Dr George Ayisi Boateng, insists that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the party in 2024.



The contest of who to lead NPP after President Akufo-Addo to contest the 2024 general elections will be one of the toughest internal elections in the party since the inception of the fourth republic.



Some party supporters, executives and leaders have declared their support to people who are willing to contest during the party’s presidential elections with sections insisting that selecting Bawumia is the only way of taking the Akan tag from the NPP.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Opemso Fm Kwantannaso show hosted by George Opoku Mensah and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NPP elder emphasized that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading the party as flagbearer will clear the perception that NPP is an Ashanti or Akyem party.



“When former President John Agyekum Kufuor was leaving office, some of us decided to bring his Vice Aliu Mahama but our efforts proved futile,” Dr Ayisi Boateng recalled.



According to Dr Ayisi Boateng, “I will be the happiest man on earth if NPP chooses Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead NPP to make Ghanaians and the world know that NPP is not for only Akans or Akyem people”.



“Dr Bawumia played a major role in the party’s victory in 2016 and 2020 general elections and he has performed massively as Vice President. He qualifies to lead the party and he can take the party to the Promised Land with the support of the party members,” he added.



“I can’t speak for the party but as Dr Ayisi Boateng, I want Dr Bawumia to lead the party as 2024 NPP’s flagbearer,” Dr Ayisi Boateng stated.