Bawumia mourns death of 'industrious' Kofi Adda

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness over the passing of former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, who was reported dead earlier on Thursday.



The Vice President in a post on his Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb, described the late former MP for Navrongo Central as brother adding that the nation has lost an industrious patriot.



“I have received with sadness the passing of my elder brother, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and a former Minister of State of the Republic.



“My condolences to his family and friends on the loss of an industrious patriot,” the Vice President wrote.



Joseph Kofi Adda, was reported dead on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a short illness.



The former Aviation Minister died at the Legon Hospital in Accra, reports say.



Kofi Adda served as a Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in 2003 after he won a by-election following the death of the then incumbent, John Achuliwor.



He retained the seat in the 2004 parliamentary elections and was appointed the Minister for Manpower and Employment by President John Kufour in 2005.



He was moved from this position to Minister for Energy in a cabinet reshuffle on April 28, 2006.



In 2016, he was defeated in the NPP parliamentary primaries. Kofi Adda lost to then Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage.