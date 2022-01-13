Bawumia might have sanctioned public insults on Alan by aide – Former NPP MP

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

A former Member of Parliament for Nsuta, Kwame Asafo Adjei, has bemoaned the rather unfortunate manner in which people within the same party have decided to indulge in a trade of insults when that should have been left to outsiders.



He explained that he would have expected such a behaviour from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and not from people following the same ideologies.



He was reacting to a recent social media tirade between Dr. Gideon Boako, who is a spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the camp of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.



The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP described this as disappointing and surprising, calling out the vice president for being silent about all of this.



“Barely 24 hours ago, Gideon Boako who is the spokesperson for H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia spewed very insulting lies about Hon Alan Kyerematen in a manner that one would expect the NDC to rather treat Mr. Kyerematen, a leading member of the new patriotic party (NPP).



“It is rather disappointing and surprising that the Vice President has been loudly silent on such a disrespectful guff by his aide and spokesperson. I guess at this point, we may not be able to fault the good people who keep asking whether Gideon Boako spoke for and on behalf of Dr Bawumia. It is right to suspect that Dr Bawumia might have sanctioned or given his support to his aide’s distasteful lies and insults against Alan Kyerematen,” he said.



Kwame Asafo Adjei went on to call for ceasefire, urging Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to make a public statement on this to bring everything to an end.



“I think in the interest of party unity, harmony and decorous campaign, also for purposes of showing maturity and leadership, H.E Dr Bawumia must openly distance himself from such comments and call Gideon Boako to order.



“We wait to see show of leadership and discipline on the part of the Vice President of the Republic,” he said.