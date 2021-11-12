Bawumia meets Mahama at Rawlings’ one year anniversary mass

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• One year anniversary mass held to commemorate passing of Rawlings



• Catholic mass held at Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra



• Former President John Mahama exchanges pleasantries with Vice President Bawumia



The crème de la crème of Ghana’s political space have converged at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra to commemorate the one year anniversary of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The Catholic Mass has seen in attendance, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf-Addo, however, is not present for the ceremony as he has travelled to Europe where he will be taking a seven-day leave off work.



Images from the ceremony show former President Mahama exchanging pleasantries with other dignitaries including Vice President Bawumia.



Both the former President and the Vice President have been tipped to represent their parties in the 2024 general election when President Akufo-Addo’s term comes to an end.



While former President Mahama will be seeking a comeback to power, having failed to do the same in the 2016 elections, Vice President Bawumia is tipped as a likely candidate for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race.



Meanwhile, some of the dignitaries sighted at the one year anniversary mass include his spouse and children, political leaders and executives, the Chief of staff and government officials.



